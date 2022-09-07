New fire station in the works for Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Fire and EMS are getting a new facility that fire officials have been wanting since the 1970s. The project hit ground on Wednesday.

According to city officials, the new location will be on Taylorsville Road across from Tyler Village Shopping Mall near the Gene Snyder.

The new station will have dorms for eight firefighters to stay and built-in decontamination area.

Jeffersontown Fire and Mayor Bill Dieruf said that the new station will improve response times in the community.

“If you’re in the Parklands and a situation happens to wait to have to come from downtown J-Town is unacceptable,” Mayor Bill Dieruf said. ”Our Fire Department realized that and they stepped up and built this department. So yes it is being built. Yes it will be a part of the community. And a fireman is always the friendliest person you have in a community.”

Jeffersontown Fire hope to have the new station up and running in the next 14 months.

