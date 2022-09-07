Tennessee man arrested in connection to robbery of Oldham County liquor store

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have arrested a 25-year-old man from Tennessee in connection to a liquor store robbery caught on camera in Oldham County, Ky.

Detectives said Issac Beck, from Smithfield, Tenn., was identified as a suspect responsible in the robbery which took place at Prospect Liquors on Friday morning.

Oldham County Police previously said the man came into the store on US 42 masked and armed with a handgun around 9:40 a.m. The man is said to have demanded money from the cash register and walked away with an unknown amount.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Toyota Camry which was stolen out of Casey County, Ky., according to police. Witnesses previously reported the vehicle as a silver Nissan.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Toyota Camry which was stolen out of Casey County, Ky., according to police. Witnesses previously reported the vehicle as a silver Nissan.

Beck was arrested on Sept. 2 in Salem, Ind. for charges unrelated to the investigation in Oldham County.

An arrest warrant was issued for Beck, charging him with one count of robbery and one count of wanton endangerment.

Oldham County Police said they are working with Indiana officials to extradite Beck to Kentucky.

