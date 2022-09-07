University of Louisville and UofL Health hosting hands-only CPR classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville and UofL Health partnered up to host American Heart Association training for hands-only CPR classes Wednesday.

According to the press release, the classes are free and open to the public. Sessions will be help every half-hour from 10:00a.m. to 2:30p.m. on September 7 and November 2.

The sessions will be held in the Kosair Charities Clinical and Translational Reach Building.

All UofL Health clinical staff receive CPR training during their education, but they can participate in these sessions as refresher training, and the sessions also are open to all non-clinical staff as well.

To register for a session, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.