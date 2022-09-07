Contact Troubleshooters
Watching Out For You: Holiday financial planning

A lot of spending will be going on in the next few months which is a problem with inflation already pushing everyday products to all time highs.
By Connie Leonard
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You’ve probably already seen fall and Halloween decorations for sale in stores around the area.

A lot of spending will be going on in the next few months which is a problem with inflation already pushing everyday products to all time highs.

In this Watching Out for You Report, Connie Leonard has more on planning financially now - so you don’t regret it later.

