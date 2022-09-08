Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S...
Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.

Officers found Foster in the alleyway around 3 a.m. Monday.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Police said there are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of...
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly...
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway

Latest News

Millennials are working hard to grab their piece of the American Dream, but education, housing...
Making Ends Meet: America’s poorest generation
A lot of spending will be going on in the next few months which is a problem with inflation...
Watching Out For You: Holiday financial planning
A lot of spending will be going on in the next few months which is a problem with inflation...
Watching Out For You: Holiday financial planning
CPR classes are available at UofL through a partnership with the American Heart Association.
Following Central High School student’s heroic act, CPR advocates promote education