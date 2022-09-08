Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT: 19-year-old on shooting rampage across city, police say

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police say is on a shooting rampage across Memphis.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

Everyone in the area of Ivan and Hodge Road are asked by police to shelter in place and stay indoors.

A police presence is at AutoZone Park.

MATA’s trolley and bus services are suspended indefinitely.

Officials with the Delta Fair and Music Festival said the fair’s entrances/exits have been blocked, patrons are safe, and deputies are on hand.

Police say Kelly is responsible for many shootings across Memphis and that he was recording them on Facebook Live.

The spree began around 4:30 p.m., police say.

There is no indication of his current location.

The suspect was occupying a blue sedan, possibly an Infiniti with a busted rear window and red drive-out tags.

Police say the suspect is now in a gray Toyota with Arkansas tag AEV63K.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

