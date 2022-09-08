‘Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club’ coming to Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new game day experience is coming to Cardinal Stadium this football season.

According to UofL Athletics, the “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club” is going to the new way to experience Cardinal football this year.

“Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club”, formerly named the Brown and Williamson Club undergone renovations that started November 2021.

The new club spans the length of the football field, has new bars and a private speakeasy for fans to enjoy.

UofL Athletic Director, Josh Heird, says the new addition to the stadium will provide more features for fans to experience on game days.

”The ability to open this space up, the video screens, the TVs, the ability to access the suite level, the brightness of it, Heird said. “I could go on and on and on. Like I said at the end of the day it’s representative of what this athletic department is, which is cutting edge.”

The space is also used throughout the year for various events such as weddings, job fairs, conferences, awards dinners and other events.

