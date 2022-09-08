Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club’ coming to Cardinal Stadium

the “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club” is going to the new way to experience Cardinal football this...
the “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club” is going to the new way to experience Cardinal football this year.(Kendrick Haskins)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new game day experience is coming to Cardinal Stadium this football season.

According to UofL Athletics, the “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club” is going to the new way to experience Cardinal football this year.

“Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club”, formerly named the Brown and Williamson Club undergone renovations that started November 2021.

The new club spans the length of the football field, has new bars and a private speakeasy for fans to enjoy.

UofL Athletic Director, Josh Heird, says the new addition to the stadium will provide more features for fans to experience on game days.

”The ability to open this space up, the video screens, the TVs, the ability to access the suite level, the brightness of it, Heird said. “I could go on and on and on. Like I said at the end of the day it’s representative of what this athletic department is, which is cutting edge.”

The space is also used throughout the year for various events such as weddings, job fairs, conferences, awards dinners and other events.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Kelly Goodlett
New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case
Central High School student renders first aid to gunshot victim on her way home from school
Central High School student renders first aid to gunshot victim on her way home from school

Latest News

Students will be able to opt out of wearing masks September 12.
JCPS: Masking optional for Sept. 12
After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped...
Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development
The program is called ‘Street Gallery’, which will reimagine the appearance of metal electrical...
Louisville Downtown partnership to launch new street art program
A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ