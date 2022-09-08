Contact Troubleshooters
Ethan the dog’s owner, KHS facility director Jeff Callaway honored as Ky. Colonel

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society’s facility director and Ethan the dog’s owner has received one of the commonwealth’s highest honors.

Jeff Callaway was honored as a Kentucky Colonel on Wednesday, the Kentucky Humane Society posted on social media. The title is one of the highest honors bestowed by the governor of Kentucky.

The title recognized Callaway for his work in Ethan the dog’s recovery after he was left for dead in the humane society’s parking lot in Jan. 2021.

Following a full recovery, Ethan was adopted by Callaway in March 2021.

Ethan and Callaway now go throughout the community to spread awareness for shelter dogs and the work of the Kentucky Humane Society.

