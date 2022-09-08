Ethan the dog’s owner, KHS facility director Jeff Callaway honored as Ky. Colonel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society’s facility director and Ethan the dog’s owner has received one of the commonwealth’s highest honors.

Jeff Callaway was honored as a Kentucky Colonel on Wednesday, the Kentucky Humane Society posted on social media. The title is one of the highest honors bestowed by the governor of Kentucky.

The title recognized Callaway for his work in Ethan the dog’s recovery after he was left for dead in the humane society’s parking lot in Jan. 2021.

(Story continues below)

Today we celebrated our amazing Jeff receiving the honor of Kentucky Colonel! The commission of Kentucky Colonel is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky. Jeff was recognized for his work w/ Ethan in the community & we are so proud! Congrats Jeff! pic.twitter.com/geGsx9JUwj — KY Humane Society (@kyhumane) September 7, 2022

Following a full recovery, Ethan was adopted by Callaway in March 2021.

Ethan and Callaway now go throughout the community to spread awareness for shelter dogs and the work of the Kentucky Humane Society.

