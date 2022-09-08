FORECAST: Humidity and temperatures rise Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warmer and more humid to end the week

Rain likely at times Saturday and Sunday

Drier next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and pleasant temperatures overnight with lows in the 50s for most. A bright (near full) moon shines above.

Heat and humidity will be back on the increase for Friday. Highs push back into the mid to upper 80s. While clouds will be on the increase, rain chances will remain slim.

High School football games Friday evening will be mainly dry, but warm and a bit more muggy. Overnight with mostly cloudy skies lows will fall only into the 60s.

A round of showers arrives by late morning on Saturday with a break in the rain during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.

Rain chances will skyrocket Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front swings through the region. Some of the thunderstorms embedded in this rainfall could contain gusty winds and exceptionally heavy rain.

Monday looks drier, but clouds and a few stray showers will pop up during the afternoon as the parent area of low pressure behind this weekend’s rain moves through our region.

The rest of next week looks drier with the initially cool air replaced by more seasonable warmer air by the end of the week.

