FORECAST: Increasing humidity brings rain at times by the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly clear tonight, only a few patches of fog early Friday
  • Humidity and clouds increase on Friday
  • Rain possible at times over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures Thursday night will once again be very comfortable, dropping into the 50s and lower 60s by Friday morning under a clear sky.

The heat and humidity kick back in on Friday with an increase in cloud cover by the evening hours. A stray shower is possible as those clouds thicken up, but we don’t expect anything widespread at all. Highs will be in the 80s.

Clouds will continue to increase Friday night as a small shower chance remains. Lows will be in the 60s.

A round of showers arrives by late morning on Saturday with a break in the rain during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.

Rain chances will skyrocket Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front swings through the region. Some of the thunderstorms embedded in this rainfall could contain gusty winds and exceptionally heavy rain.

Monday looks drier, but clouds and a few stray showers will pop up during the afternoon as the parent area of low pressure behind this weekend’s rain moves through our region. The rest of next week looks drier with the initially cool air replaced by more seasonable warmer air by the end of the week.

