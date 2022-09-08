FORECAST: Terrific Thursday with sunshine, low humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy river/valley fog this morning

Low humidity today

Rain returns Friday night and lasts through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today features sunny skies and low humidity with highs in the low 80s.

Clear skies remain tonight as lows fall into the 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog is possible once again.

Heat and humidity return on Friday. Clouds increase from south to north as highs climb into the mid-80s. Rain chances remain low through the day ahead of our next system.

Clouds continue to increase Friday night before rain moves in early Saturday morning. Clouds limit lows to the 60s.

Rain chances return late Friday into Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms stick around at least through Monday as highs hover in the 70s for most. Heavy rain over the weekend may lead to localized flooding issues.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.