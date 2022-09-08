Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: This afternoon is the ‘pick of the week!’

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very comfortable outside with low humidity values
  • Humidity (and some clouds) return on Friday
  • Rain returns Friday night and lasts off/on through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine into this afternoon with comfortable highs into the lower 80s.

We’ll hold onto the clear skies for tonight with another night of low humidity...allowing for another cool night.

Heat and humidity return on Friday. Clouds increase from south to north as highs climb into the mid-80s. Rain chances remain low through the day ahead of our next system.

Clouds continue to increase Friday night before rain moves in early Saturday morning. Clouds limit lows to the 60s.

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Thursday, September 8, 2022

