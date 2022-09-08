FORECAST: This afternoon is the ‘pick of the week!’

WEATHER HEADLINES

Very comfortable outside with low humidity values

Humidity (and some clouds) return on Friday

Rain returns Friday night and lasts off/on through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine into this afternoon with comfortable highs into the lower 80s.

We’ll hold onto the clear skies for tonight with another night of low humidity...allowing for another cool night.

Heat and humidity return on Friday. Clouds increase from south to north as highs climb into the mid-80s. Rain chances remain low through the day ahead of our next system.

Clouds continue to increase Friday night before rain moves in early Saturday morning. Clouds limit lows to the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.