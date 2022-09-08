FORECAST: This afternoon is the ‘pick of the week!’
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very comfortable outside with low humidity values
- Humidity (and some clouds) return on Friday
- Rain returns Friday night and lasts off/on through the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine into this afternoon with comfortable highs into the lower 80s.
We’ll hold onto the clear skies for tonight with another night of low humidity...allowing for another cool night.
Heat and humidity return on Friday. Clouds increase from south to north as highs climb into the mid-80s. Rain chances remain low through the day ahead of our next system.
Clouds continue to increase Friday night before rain moves in early Saturday morning. Clouds limit lows to the 60s.
