Goode Weather Blog 9/8

DISCLAIMER: Below is part of a daily discussion that takes place with the meteorologist staff on the WAVE Weather Team. It is a chance for you, the viewer, to read some of the technical discussion(s) that take place as we work together to come up with the most accurate forecast we can. It is written in a more “technical” language but feel free to ready out to us if you are ever curious about what a certain word or phrase means. Thanks for ready!

SDF dropped to 63° this morning while most areas were solidly in the 50s.

Lots of blue sky out there now and we should hold onto that through the afternoon with far less coverage of the cumulus clouds than previous days.

Friday is still looking to start off strong with sunshine but moisture levels and the accompanying cloud deck will start to increase from the south. The deck may not lower until late afternoon or even into the evening itself.

Showers look like they will be delayed a bit in pushing into the area but should enhance more with the low itself pushing in Saturday. There are still some signs of an “arching” band of rain/thunder through midday Saturday but it will have a limit on how long it can maintain that. That piece is key on trying to get some dry time in for the afternoon. Did lower PoPs a tad to account for this.

Sunday will feature more of the interaction of the low and front and a much more widespread rain looks to break out. This could take place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

The cold front will push through Sunday Night/Monday but then the focus will be on the upper low itself. We will get “dry-slotted” for parts of Monday/Tuesday before the core of the low drops back through. Once that happens, low clouds/showers and a good wind kicks in to really ramp up that “fall feel” to the air.

Enjoy it, once this moves east, we will jump back into another ridge and warm things back up.

