Gordon Ramsay Steak coming to Caesars Southern Indiana

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WAVE) - One of the world’s most famous Michelin-star chefs is opening a restaurant within Caesars Southern Indiana later this year.

Gordon Ramsay Steak will be opening in the casino and resort in late 2022, according to a release.

Ramsay is known for his many TV appearances as host and chef on cooking shows such as “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Masterchef.”

The destination will feature a menu created by Ramsay, featuring dry-aged beef and other steakhouse favorites, as well as seasonal and locally-sourced dishes. The menu will include signature items from Ramsay such as Beef Wellington and sticky toffee pudding.

“The Southern Indiana-Louisville area is an amazing location, with access to a sophisticated agriculture system,” Ramsay said in a release. “In my travels through the Midwest, I’ve seen how incredible the quality of the ingredients are. I’m really excited to take the amazing culinary bounties of the region and showcase all the area has to offer.”

The 6,051-square foot restaurant seats 170 people and will also feature private dining rooms for up to 30-guests, the release states. The restaurant’s design will be inspired by Ramsay’s roots in the United Kingdom and will resemble an upscale pub.

“We are honored and thrilled to welcome Gordon Ramsay to Caesars Southern Indiana,” Caesars Southern Indiana general manager Brad Siegel said in a release. “Offering a world-renowned dining experience found only in urban areas will be exciting for our valued guests and the region.”

Ramsay has 15 restaurants across the U.S. and more than 40 restaurants internationally.

