Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ

A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.

The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News.

The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.

Thursday morning, O’Bannon’s attorney told Judge Anne Bailey Smith that O’Bannon acted in self-defense when he fired at Nash.

As soon as the hearing was over and O’Bannon was being escorted outside of the courtroom, a member of Nash’s family is seen quickly standing up and following them through the doors.

From there, WAVE News cameras captured an all-out fight among at least 10 people. Some were on the ground as other family members and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to break them apart.

(Story continues below)

At one point in the video a cell phone is flung across the crowd, hitting Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ebert Haegele.

WAVE News Troubleshooters have reached out to the sheriff’s office to find out if anyone was charged in the fight.

Steve Romines, O’Bannon’s attorney, said both he and O’Bannon were not involved in the fight. Romines did not want to comment further.

O’Bannon was playing with Harlow the night of the shooting. Harlow, along with his crew and the nightclub, are being sued over claims they by-passed security.

O’Bannon has accused Nash of hitting him in the head with a champagne bottle. He states he acted in self-defense.

Roughly nine months before Nash’s death, O’Bannon’s was suspected of shooting and killing another man, Torre Foree, outside of another nightclub in Shively.

Harlow was supposed to participate in the Kentucky Derby by giving the traditional “Riders up” call. He cancelled the morning after the shooting.

As Harlow’s longtime DJ, O’Bannon toured with him since 2018.

Judge Smith declined to comment about the fight, or if it will have an impact on the case.

WAVE News Troubleshooters have reached out to Nash’s family attorney for comment.

This story will be updated.

