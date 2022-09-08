Contact Troubleshooters
‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death

As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group.
By Nick Picht
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group.

“To finally hear that she just passed away, and I only just found out a few minutes ago that she just passed away, I’m actually kind of gutted today,” Michael Bromilow said.

Bromilow is from the United Kingdom and has been living in Louisville for 30 years.

In 2012, he founded the group “British and PROUD!!!!” on Facebook, to bring together British people who had immigrated to Louisville.

“It’s basically just a group of British ex-Pats that now call Louisville home,” Bromilow said. “And we get together, we go watch England play football, and a spin-off of that is we created Scouse’s House at Lynn Family Stadium to support Louisville City and Racing Louisville, because we just love our football.”

Catherine Sherman is a member of that group.

For her, the Queen’s death symbolizes the end of an era.

“In her early days when she first took the throne, she said she would serve until the day she died and she has,” Sherman said. “And, we’re losing part of ourselves, really.”

Sherman told WAVE News her feelings are shared by several in the UK, because of how prominent Elizabeth was in their lives. She became popular during World War II and had been on the throne for 70 years.

She became a staple of stability for millions of British people.

“That’s when it hits you that you realize just how much she’s influenced your life,” Sherman said. “You know, every day in school, we’ve got pictures of the Queen everywhere. My father was in the British army, he served the queen, he served the queen and country. And then you realize, you start to think about all the work that she’s done. She’s a grandmother, she’s a family person, strong family person, and it kind of makes you realize that is history.”

Others in the group echoed that sentiment.

”In the U.S. you have a President and you have that, kind of, constant change every few years of what’s going on,” Steve Bradbery said. “But the Queen, and the monarchy in general, has always been that kind of solid backbone that runs through the U.K. and institutionally they’re just part of who we are.”

The group felt so connected to the queen that they celebrated her 70th Jubilee with a picnic in Broad Run Park.

They also plan to celebrate her life and show their British Pride.

“Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth,” Bromilow said. “God save the King.”

