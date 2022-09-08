Contact Troubleshooters
“It’s a disaster” Environmental groups rally against Sen. Manchin’s pipeline deal

natural gas pipeline
natural gas pipeline(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “This project’s not needed. It’s a disaster.” Ridge Graham lives in one of the states the 300-mile Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline would dissect. He explains that those in it’s path have a lot to lose.

“There’s a lot of really important rivers and forests up there that people use for fishing, swimming,” said Graham. “It’s a big recreational area. And yeah, there’s a lot of important drinking water sources.”

The deal struck between Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer gives the green light to finish the 6.6 billion dollar pipeline by changing the permitting process for major infrastructure projects. Opponent like Graham say it will weaken the environmental review process and bolster the fossil fuel industry.

Senator Manchin - who did not give us comment, has touted it will create jobs, and put money in the pockets of land owners. Graham explains it’s too little reward for too high a risk.

“It’s not good governance We shouldn’t we shouldn’t permit projects this way. We shouldn’t change our environmental regulations this way.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

