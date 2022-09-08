JCPS: Masking optional for students beginning Sept. 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents and families can expect Monday to start “masking optional” as Jefferson County has been placed in the yellow for COVID-19 numbers Wednesday.

According to Mark Hebert with JCPS, students will be able to opt out of wearing masks September 12.

On the CDC COVID-19 County Check website, Jefferson County’s level is labeled as medium.

People may choose to mask at at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

To check the COVID-19 County Check, click or tap here to find your county and state.

