JCPS: Masking optional for students beginning Sept. 12

Students will be able to opt out of wearing masks September 12.
Students will be able to opt out of wearing masks September 12.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents and families can expect Monday to start “masking optional” as Jefferson County has been placed in the yellow for COVID-19 numbers Wednesday.

According to Mark Hebert with JCPS, students will be able to opt out of wearing masks September 12.

On the CDC COVID-19 County Check website, Jefferson County’s level is labeled as medium.

People may choose to mask at at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

To check the COVID-19 County Check, click or tap here to find your county and state.

