Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Keeneland issues statement on passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II visiting Keeneland in October 1984.
Queen Elizabeth II visiting Keeneland in October 1984.(Keeneland Association, Inc.)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Keeneland Association, Inc. in Lexington issued a statement after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch first visited Keeneland on Oct. 11, 1984.

The following statement was issued Thursday by Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin:

“Keeneland joins the world in mourning the loss today of Queen Elizabeth II, a beloved leader with exceptional integrity and an unmatched horsewoman. Queen Elizabeth’s lifelong love for horses and her passion for racing left an indelible legacy on the sport around the world and at Keeneland.

“The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) will be even more special this fall as we honor her memory and celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Keeneland extends its deepest condolences to her family and her Country.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Kelly Goodlett
New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case
Central High School student renders first aid to gunshot victim on her way home from school
Central High School student renders first aid to gunshot victim on her way home from school

Latest News

Students will be able to opt out of wearing masks September 12.
JCPS: Masking optional for Sept. 12
After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped...
Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development
the “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club” is going to the new way to experience Cardinal football this...
‘Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club’ coming to Cardinal Stadium
A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
FULL VIDEO: Fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ
The program is called ‘Street Gallery’, which will reimagine the appearance of metal electrical...
Louisville Downtown partnership to launch new street art program