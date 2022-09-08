Keeneland issues statement on passing of Queen Elizabeth II

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Keeneland Association, Inc. in Lexington issued a statement after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch first visited Keeneland on Oct. 11, 1984.

The following statement was issued Thursday by Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin:

“Keeneland joins the world in mourning the loss today of Queen Elizabeth II, a beloved leader with exceptional integrity and an unmatched horsewoman. Queen Elizabeth’s lifelong love for horses and her passion for racing left an indelible legacy on the sport around the world and at Keeneland.

“The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) will be even more special this fall as we honor her memory and celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Keeneland extends its deepest condolences to her family and her Country.”

