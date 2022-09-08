Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville

By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John and Joy Mays have been married for 16 years, and now they are bringing their love of martial arts to Jeffersonville.

The idea started after they saw the positive impact martial arts had on their young son.

“My son’s life, when I seen his life change as an 11-year-old who couldn’t look you in the eye, had trouble focusing. Now to see him so confident, to see him stand up, he’s a ‘yes sir’ kind of guy,” said John.

It takes a special kind of relationship to run a business together.

“It’s been a great experience to be able to do business with not only my husband, but my friend my partner,” said Joy.

“That’s one of the best parts of entrepreneurship is that you get to do and be around people you care about the most. It’s a lot of work but at the same time you get to experience it and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said John.

Something else that’s important to the Mays family is the fact that they run a black-owned business with a Christian focus.

“It’s critical. There are so few black-owned businesses out here so for us to be able to do this and do it at a very high level, a level of excellence is critical,” said John. “We’re here to share the love of Christ through martial arts. There’s no hiding it, there’s no running around it... More than how to defend yourself, the leadership... I want you to experience the love of Christ.”

They host all sorts of classes for kids and adults, including karate, kickboxing, and even krav maga.

Call or text 812-954-1555 or click here to visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Kelly Goodlett
New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case
Central High School student renders first aid to gunshot victim on her way home from school
Central High School student renders first aid to gunshot victim on her way home from school

Latest News

Runners at the start of the 2022 Kentucky Derby festival miniMarathon and Marathon.
Registration now open for 2023 miniMarathon and Marathon
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Disney is having a special day today to attract streaming subscribers. Also, Margaritaville...
Your Money: Free Bahamas cruise, Pea milk benefits, Bird flu outbreak, Disney+ Day
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Terrific Thursday with sunshine, low humidity