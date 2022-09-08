Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John and Joy Mays have been married for 16 years, and now they are bringing their love of martial arts to Jeffersonville.

The idea started after they saw the positive impact martial arts had on their young son.

“My son’s life, when I seen his life change as an 11-year-old who couldn’t look you in the eye, had trouble focusing. Now to see him so confident, to see him stand up, he’s a ‘yes sir’ kind of guy,” said John.

It takes a special kind of relationship to run a business together.

“It’s been a great experience to be able to do business with not only my husband, but my friend my partner,” said Joy.

“That’s one of the best parts of entrepreneurship is that you get to do and be around people you care about the most. It’s a lot of work but at the same time you get to experience it and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said John.

Something else that’s important to the Mays family is the fact that they run a black-owned business with a Christian focus.

“It’s critical. There are so few black-owned businesses out here so for us to be able to do this and do it at a very high level, a level of excellence is critical,” said John. “We’re here to share the love of Christ through martial arts. There’s no hiding it, there’s no running around it... More than how to defend yourself, the leadership... I want you to experience the love of Christ.”

They host all sorts of classes for kids and adults, including karate, kickboxing, and even krav maga.

