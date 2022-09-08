Louisville Downtown partnership to launch new street art program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) has launched a new public art program Wednesday.

The program is called ‘Street Gallery’, which will reimagine the appearance of metal electrical signal boxes found at intersections.

According to the release, colorful art will be placed on the traffic control boxes to brighten the city streets, enhance community pride and create new opportunities for Louisville-based artists.

LDP also announced the relaunch of popular Alley Gallery project.

Alley Gallery project was introduced in 2007 and was created to bring under-recognized alleyway and back-of-the-building metal doors to life.

“Public art is a great way to beautify a space and invite people closer,” Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of LDP said. “Both the Street Gallery and Alley Gallery programs provide a whimsical, colorful surprise in the city streetscape making for a unique experience in Louisville’s Downtown.”

LDP has posted calls for art for both the Street Gallery and Alley Gallery programs.

For anyone interested in submitting artwork, click or tap here.

For anyone interested in becoming a sponsor of either Alley Gallery or Street Galley, you can call 502-584-6000

