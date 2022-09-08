Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car

Nelson County, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County for apparently hitting a deputy with a car.

Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m.

When deputies got there, they saw a black Nissan Altima with tires spinning and the driver, 26-year-old Deniesha Hobbs, trying to get back on the road.

One of the deputies could smell alcohol from the car and Hobbs seemed to be under the influence, according to a release from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Hobbs then put the car in drive and tried to leave after being asked to step out of the car, causing a deputy standing in front of the car to be hit by Hobbs.

The deputies got Hobbs out of the car after getting it to stop, but Hobbs fought and resisted arrest. The release states that a taser was used on Hobbs so an arrest could be made.

Hobbs was taken to the Nelson County Jail and charged with the following:

DUI 1st Aggravated

Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree

No Registration Plates

No Registration Receipt

Failure to Produce Insurance Card

No Operator’s License

Resisting Arrest

Failure to Register/ Transfer of Motor Vehicle

