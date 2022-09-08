Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car

26-year-old Deniesha Hobbs was arrested after allegedly hitting a Nelson County deputy with her...
26-year-old Deniesha Hobbs was arrested after allegedly hitting a Nelson County deputy with her car. (Photo by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office)(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Nelson County, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County for apparently hitting a deputy with a car.

Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m.

When deputies got there, they saw a black Nissan Altima with tires spinning and the driver, 26-year-old Deniesha Hobbs, trying to get back on the road.

One of the deputies could smell alcohol from the car and Hobbs seemed to be under the influence, according to a release from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Hobbs then put the car in drive and tried to leave after being asked to step out of the car, causing a deputy standing in front of the car to be hit by Hobbs.

The deputies got Hobbs out of the car after getting it to stop, but Hobbs fought and resisted arrest. The release states that a taser was used on Hobbs so an arrest could be made.

Hobbs was taken to the Nelson County Jail and charged with the following:

  • DUI 1st Aggravated
  • Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree
  • No Registration Plates
  • No Registration Receipt
  • Failure to Produce Insurance Card
  • No Operator’s License
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Failure to Register/ Transfer of Motor Vehicle

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

