Mayor and LMPD Chief discuss police reforms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields were visited the WAVE news studio to give an update on the effort to reform public safety in the city.

These changes started after calls for police reform were heard all over the country in 2020.

Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields said there are 150 LMPD reforms that are either under review, in process, or implemented.

2020 was the year when things came to a head between police and civilians nationwide.

In Louisville, the death of Breonna Taylor kicked off a massive re-hauling of how LMPD does things. It also started a Department of Justice Investigation into LMPD.

“My mantra from day one is get to the truth. No matter what the truth is, let the people who are accountable be held accountable for this,” Fischer said.

The investigation led to four LMPD officers related to the Breonna Taylor case to be charged for civil rights violations by the FBI.

“Throughout my life, unfortunately any organization, whether it’s a church or a business, some times things happen that you don’t want to have happened,” Fischer said. “So the question is then what do you do about that?”

Fischer says the city is working on 150 police reforms.

Things like giving money to the community, tactical and procedural changes, training, technology, and more.

“We’re not going to regain trust overnight and there’s not going to be a finish line that oh, we’re we’re back to being respected every day,” Shields said. “We have to go out there and perform every day. We have to go out there and assess our performance, improve on it and be committed to excellence.”

They’re opening themselves up to questions from the community later this week.

They say they want people to understand their response to the events that have happened over the last couple of years.

“I regret that this tragedy took place, but when it did take place, then judge us on what we do next in terms of making this right,” Fischer said.

The forum will be happening Saturday at 2:00p.m. on Mayor Fischer’s Facebook page.

