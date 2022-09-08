New park planned for Louisville’ California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-acre park is in the works for a West Louisville neighborhood.

Maple Street in the California neighborhood will be transformed into a new greenspace.

The area was hit hard by flooding in 2009, leaving many homes damaged and destroyed. In August of 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Louisville MSD to transition 114 properties to the city, which will then create the public park.

The process has been a full community effort; Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, pushed to secure funding, local fifth graders helped design the playground, and neighbors gave input on what the area needs.

Longtime California resident Dreema Jackson is one of the driving forces behind the project. She’s also a member of the board of directors of the Park Alliance.

“On top of all the negative that goes on, there is a lot of positive. A lot of positive,” she said proudly. “There are people in this neighborhood that you don’t know about that will open their doors and feed a hungry child. There are people in this neighborhood that clean out their closets every once in a while, and then look for people who might need it. There are people in this neighborhood that just care about the city of Louisville.”

Construction for the park is expected to begin in late 2022.

