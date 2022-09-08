Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New park planned for Louisville’ California neighborhood

A new park is in the works for a West Louisville neighborhood.
A new park is in the works for a West Louisville neighborhood.(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-acre park is in the works for a West Louisville neighborhood.

Maple Street in the California neighborhood will be transformed into a new greenspace.

The area was hit hard by flooding in 2009, leaving many homes damaged and destroyed. In August of 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Louisville MSD to transition 114 properties to the city, which will then create the public park.

The process has been a full community effort; Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, pushed to secure funding, local fifth graders helped design the playground, and neighbors gave input on what the area needs.

Longtime California resident Dreema Jackson is one of the driving forces behind the project. She’s also a member of the board of directors of the Park Alliance.

“On top of all the negative that goes on, there is a lot of positive. A lot of positive,” she said proudly. “There are people in this neighborhood that you don’t know about that will open their doors and feed a hungry child. There are people in this neighborhood that clean out their closets every once in a while, and then look for people who might need it. There are people in this neighborhood that just care about the city of Louisville.”

Construction for the park is expected to begin in late 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Kelly Goodlett
New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case
Central High School student renders first aid to gunshot victim on her way home from school
Central High School student renders first aid to gunshot victim on her way home from school

Latest News

26-year-old Deniesha Hobbs was arrested after allegedly hitting a Nelson County deputy with her...
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: This afternoon is the ‘pick of the week!’
Westbound I-64 is expected to be closed on or after 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday,...
Weekend westbound I-64 closure for Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled
Premier Martial Arts has classes not just for kids, but adults too.
Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville