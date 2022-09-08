Contact Troubleshooters
Paul vs Booker: Where Kentucky’s senate candidates stand two months before election

Senator Rand Paul and Charles Booker
Senator Rand Paul and Charles Booker(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul released his first campaign ad of 2022 Thursday.

In it, Paul touted $5.7 million that he said he’s returned to taxpayers from his senate budget.

It’s something he’s proud of.

“If every other congressman and senator were doing that,” said Paul. “If every other manager throughout all the federal government were giving some money back at the end of the year, I think what we’d find is we can actually balance our budget.”

Paul will face Charles Booker in November’s election.

Booker told WAVE News Thursday he believes Paul is an “imposter.”

“He said he wanted small government, but instead he wants the government inside the people of Kentucky, and inside their uterus,” said Booker.

Booker was referencing Paul’s support of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It’s not the only issue the two don’t see eye to eye on.

Another issue is community safety.

“I think [Booker’s] advocacy to get rid of police and defund the police is probably not going to be very popular,” said Paul. “I think actually in some of the neighborhoods where there’s more crime, they want more police, not less.”

Booker said he has no intention to defund police.

“You cannot arrest your way to a safer society,” said Booker. “We cannot ask police to be all things public safety. Rand Paul knows that, but he’s lying on me, and honestly he’s blowing a dog whistle. He wants people to be afraid of change.”

Election day is November 8.

