Registration now open for 2023 miniMarathon and Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The event doesn’t happen until the weekend before the Kentucky Derby, but registration is now underway for the Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon.

This is the 50th year for the miniMarathon which began in 1974 with just 301 runners. The race now has a field of 10,000 to 12,000 runners.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. today for the races, which are set for April 29, 2023. If you sign up before 11 a.m., September 10, the registration fee for the miniMarathon is $50 and $60 for the Marathon. After that, registration will be $65 for the miniMarathon and $75 for the Marathon, which is being held for the 22nd consecutive year.

The start for both races will be held simultaneously at 7 a.m. on Main Street near Louisville Slugger Field. They will finish on Adams Street, just outside of the Lynn Family Stadium.

Race participants will run through downtown Louisville, the historic Old Louisville neighborhood, Churchill Downs, and parts of the scenic Olmsted Park System, among other attractions as they run. Marathon runners will cross the Big Four Bridge to run along the scenic Ohio River Greenway on an out and back course before returning to the finish at Lynn Family Stadium.

To sign up or to get more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.