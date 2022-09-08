Contact Troubleshooters
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest after the shooting of a University of Kentucky student.

Jason Almanza-Arroyo is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and public intoxication.

The police department announced the arrest just after 7 a.m.

The shooting happened around midnight at a house party on University Avenue.

A press release from the school says two uninvited people came to the house, and at least one shot was fired after an argument.

UK says one bullet hit a student directly. Ten others were hit by shrapnel.

Police and first responders marked off the scene shortly after the shooting. WKYT’s crew saw numerous students in the area.

Around 2 a.m. the school announced that Lexington police have brought two people into custody in connection to the shooting. The school said neither person is a UK student. Around 4:30 a.m. police confirmed three people were detained.

Both police and UK say all students hurt during the shooting are expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

