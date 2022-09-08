Contact Troubleshooters
Weekend westbound I-64 closure for Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled

Westbound I-64 is expected to be closed on or after 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday,...
Westbound I-64 is expected to be closed on or after 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.(Facebook: Sherman Minton Renewal Project)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ALBANY, IN. (WAVE) - The Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled for a weekend westbound closure this month.

Westbound I-64 is expected to be closed on or after 10 p.m. Friday, September 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, September 26.

Crews will be able to work safely with a full directional closure as they to remove paint containment systems and platforms, according to a release from Sherman Minton Renewal. Pressurized painting activity will not be done during this closure.

The I-64 westbound exit ramp to Spring Street will also be closed along with the I-264 westbound to I-64 westbound ramp.

It is suggested that drivers take I-65 and I-265 during the closure. There will be traffic signs and message boards to notify drivers ahead of time.

Through traffic bypassing I-65 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton Bridge and must exit to I-264 and then Bank Street. There will be signs to direct traffic back to I-64 eastbound, then continue to I-65 and the designated alternate route.

