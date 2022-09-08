Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
By Chelsea Jones and WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park.

According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls, landing downstream.

When rescue crews got there, officials say the 36-year-old woman was swimming to a large rock downstream of the falls. She was able to swim to rescuers. EMA officials say she was checked out by medical crews at the scene and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

“If she didn’t know how to swim. It probably would have been a different outcome,” said Anthony Christie, the Whitley County Emergency Management director.

She told rescuers she was upstream taking pictures when she dropped her phone in the river. While trying to get her phone, she was swept away by the current.

“That’s tough. There are so many waves and so much current in there that it’s tough. I’m glad she’s all right,” Cumberland Falls visitor Glenn Hicks said.

Cumberland Falls is in southeastern Kentucky, spanning the river at the border of McCreary and Whitley counties. The Cumberland Falls is 68 feet high by 125 feet wide reaching depths up to 400 feet at the base of the falls.

“We all want to get really close to something so beautiful, but I can see how easy it would be to misjudge how close you are to something like that,” Cumberland Falls visitor Tonya Scherf said.

Officials said it’s important for you to stay safe and they’re reminding people to stay behind the gate. They said visitors who disobey safety rules can be fined.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 15:18 HRS. Whitley County 911 received calls of a female that had gone over the falls...

Posted by Whitley County Emergency Management on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
Teen laid to rest as disturbing details about her murder are revealed
According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
26-year-old Deniesha Hobbs was arrested after allegedly hitting a Nelson County deputy with her...
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car

Latest News

Colleges are hiking prices again. Also, a survey finds the founders of Apple, Microsoft and...
Your Money: Influential entrepreneurs, Botox alternative, College tuition, Churchill Downs & FanDuel
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Clouds, heat, humidity increase today
WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.
WATCH LIVE: Lexington police give update after officer shot, suspect killed
The pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping.
Seymour Police looking for superhero theft suspects
Workers will now sit at the bargaining table with their employer and negotiate a fair contract...
Heine Brothers’ Coffee wins union election