1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniels Law

Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's Law this year.
By Freeman Stoddard and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniels Law, according to the Department of Social Services.

Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child.

According to DSS, the baby was born Sept. 3 and only weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is currently receiving medical care.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Greenville County Family Court.

Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.

They also reiterated that Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option for people to surrender babies up to 60 days old. Anyone interested in learning more about the Safe Haven Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, can visit DSS’ website.

