'4 Good on the Go' program donates to families in Louisville impacted by inflation

"4 Good on the Go" travels in a remodeled school bus that is equipped to hold essential supplies for over a thousand people.
“4 Good on the Go” travels in a remodeled school bus that is equipped to hold essential supplies for over a thousand people.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A non-profit based out of Henderson, Kentucky was in Louisville Friday helping families who live in the California neighborhood that have been impacted by the effects of inflation.

According to officials with “4 Good on the Go”, this traveling donation bus is apart of the “4 Good Community” that gives out household items, cleaning supplies, furniture, clothing, toiletries and more.

“4 Good on the Go” travels in a remodeled school bus that is equipped to hold essential supplies for over a thousand people.

Community Outreach Coordinator for the program, Addison Hearrin, said that the items they have are things everyone needs.

“There are a lot of resources that these companies will just throw away,” Hearrin said. “It’s stuff that people need. Like just because that big CEO or whatever doesn’t need it... doesn’t mean that there isn’t people out in these cities and everywhere that do need this stuff.”

The “4 Good on the Go” program has been utilized in other communities - like Indianapolis and Nashville.

To learn more about “4 Good Community”, click or tap here.

