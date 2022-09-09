Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County.

Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.

Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky Emergency Management has coordinated with the Kentucky State Police aviation branch to conduct an aerial search for Baker and Cundiff.

“Kentucky State Police aviation branch is conducting another aerial search for the two missing women and, so, many different crews have been out multiple weekends and pretty much day in and day out continuing that search,” Gov. Beshear said.

Family members of the two women say they are leaning on their faith as the search efforts continue.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Baker and Cundiff is asked to contact Kentucky State Police post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

