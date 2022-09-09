Body of man pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is being conducted by Louisville Metro police after the body of a man was discovered in the Ohio River late Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported to MetroSafe that they had seen what appeared to be a body in the water at the upper locks. LMPD River Patrol responded to the area and found the man’s body.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit. The name of the victim will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

