Butler High School honors Sept. 11 victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Butler High School honored September 11 victims Friday by placing flags in front of the school.

Butler High School teacher, Jonathan Joseph, said that this project is important for the students to understand the effect 9/11 had on the world.

“I teach government and I teach some history and so the idea that history is valuable to these students and they see it coming alive,” Joseph said. “And that they are invested in the story of September 11th. They realize the importance it’s had on our world and our society. And they’re not going to let it die.”

According to the 9/11 Memorial website, the attack on the World Trade Center killed 2,977 people from 93 nations. 184 of those were killed at the Pentagon and 40 people on Flight 93.

This is the second year Butler High school has done this project to remember 9/11.

