Driver involved in crash that killed 17-year-old in Taylor Berry neighborhood dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the driver involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has died.

The crash happened Aug. 17 just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road.

Police said the car with the victims was heading west on Central Ave. at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole, causing the car to spin out.

Jazmyne Burden, 17, was killed in the crash. The driver was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the driver died from his injuries on Sept. 2.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.