FORECAST: Clouds, heat, humidity increase today

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Humidity (and clouds) return today
  • Rain returns Saturday morning and lasts on and off through the weekend
  • Highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heat and humidity increase today as clouds roll in from the south. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still rise into the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances remain low throughout the day.

It will be warm and muggy for tonight’s high school football games. Skies remain cloudy overnight as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Rounds of rain are in the forecast tomorrow, otherwise, cloudy skies are expected. Highs will sit in the 70s to around 80°.

Cloudy during the evening with a few isolated showers. Additional showers are expected to develop overnight into Sunday morning.

As a cold front moves into the region on Sunday rain chances will increase. Heavy rain is possible at times. Drier weather is expected for the beginning of the next workweek.

