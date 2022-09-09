FORECAST: Clouds, heat, humidity increase today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Humidity (and clouds) return today

Rain returns Saturday morning and lasts on and off through the weekend

Highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heat and humidity increase today as clouds roll in from the south. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still rise into the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances remain low throughout the day.

It will be warm and muggy for tonight’s high school football games. Skies remain cloudy overnight as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Rounds of rain are in the forecast tomorrow, otherwise, cloudy skies are expected. Highs will sit in the 70s to around 80°.

Cloudy during the evening with a few isolated showers. Additional showers are expected to develop overnight into Sunday morning.

As a cold front moves into the region on Sunday rain chances will increase. Heavy rain is possible at times. Drier weather is expected for the beginning of the next workweek.

