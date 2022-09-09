FORECAST: Drying out and cooling down

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry weather for the rest of the week

Feeling like fall Monday and Tuesday

Back to the 80s for the second half of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain has moved out and cooler, less humid air will move in overnight behind a cold front. Temperatures drop down to the 50s for lows.

We get a taste of fall on Monday with a cool and crisp start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s for many. With sunshine at times, a nice breeze, cooler temperatures and lower humidity; afternoon highs will top out in the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy Monday night with another night of free A/C as temperatures cool down to the 50s. Tuesday will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and below normal temperatures topping out in the 70s.

The stretch of dry weather continues through the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures creeping upwards through the week.

