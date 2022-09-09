Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Increasing rain chances today, beautiful start to the work week

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heavy rain likely this afternoon for many
  • Rain ends tonight as our cold front pushes through
  • 70s and sunshine for our daytime highs Monday and Tuesday, lows in the 50s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shower and storm chances will be on the rise this afternoon.

While it won’t be a washout of a day, heavy and widespread rain will be likely with gusty winds and lightning as well. Severe weather isn’t likely today, just keep the rain gear handy!

Shower and storms continue through this evening. As the cold front moves through the area, drier and cooler air will help bring a gradual end to our showers and storms overnight.

Cooler temperatures will usher in, dropping temperatures into the 50s. We’ll see a breezy, cool and crisp start to our Monday morning with temperatures in the 50s for many.

As clouds depart that will give way to increasing sunshine, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures with highs only in the low to mid 70s!

Monday night features cool temperatures and breezy winds.

Temperatures will dip down into the 50s with a few passing clouds possible.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

