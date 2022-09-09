FORECAST: Off and on showers today, more rain Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few scattered showers today

Better chances of showers and storms Sunday

Cool and breezy into the new work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a few rounds of scattered showers move through the region today.

Not everyone will see the rain and it will stay relatively light to moderate for those who do. Cloud cover will keep temperatures right around the upper 70s and low 80s. Shower chances overnight look to stay on the lighter side.

We’ll likely see a decent-sized break in the rain tonight before another round moves through by Sunday morning.

Scattered downpours and showers will be ongoing in places Sunday morning, but the main storm chance will likely arrive sometime between the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Some storms will be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours of Sunday night before eventually winding down towards early Monday morning.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s for most as the cold front passes and pushes in cooler and drier air!

