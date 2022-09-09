FORECAST: Rainy at times this weekend but not a washout

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers during the day on Saturday

Storms likely later on Sunday

Drier next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warm and muggy air will be in our region tonight, along with a small shower chance that will be increasing from south to north overnight. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

Rounds of scattered showers will move through the region from mid morning through late afternoon, putting down light to moderate amounts of rain. Highs will be in the 70s for most thanks to the clouds and showers.

Shower chances Saturday night will drop somewhat but we’ll keep a small chance in through the overnight hours as two systems continue to merge just northwest of us.

Lows will be in the muggy 60s. Scattered downpours and showers will be ongoing in places Sunday morning, but the main storm chance will likely arrive sometime between the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Some storms will be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. On Monday we’ll see skies break up thanks to the area of low pressure that caused the weekend rain moving east of us.

Even with that eastward movement we’ll have some gusty winds on Monday and perhaps a rogue sprinkle or two. Highs will only be in the 70s early next week but full sunshine and 80s are back by the middle of the week.

