FORECAST: Soggy Sunday

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
By Christie Dutton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Small rain chance tonight
  • Storms likely Sunday but not all day
  • Drier next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies for tonight, but we can’t rule out an isolated stray shower. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday won’t be a washout, but expect a few rounds of showers that could have heavy rain and lightning. Most thunderstorm activity will occur during the afternoon and evening; however, severe weather isn’t likely. Highs will be in the 70s.

Thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain continue during the evening and begin moving out overnight. Temperatures drop to the 50s overnight as a cold front passes and pushes in cooler and drier air.

Sunshine and clouds mixed with a decent breeze for Monday. We have a very small chance of a light shower Monday afternoon or evening, but most stay dry. Highs will be in the 70s.

Highs will only be in the 70s early next week but full sunshine and 80s are back by the middle of the week. We will enjoy a stretch of dry weather for the rest of the week.

