FORECAST: Storms on Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Small rain chance tonight

Storms likely Sunday but not all day

Drier next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies for tonight as much of the area stays dry, outside of a few sprinkles. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday won’t be a washout, but expect a few rounds of showers that could have heavy rain and lightning. Most thunderstorm activity will occur during the afternoon and evening; however, severe weather isn’t likely.

Highs will be in the 70s. Thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain continue during the evening and begin moving out overnight.

Temperatures drop to the 50s overnight as a cold front passes and pushes in cooler and drier air. Sunshine and clouds mixed with a decent breeze for Monday.

We have a very small chance of sprinkles Monday afternoon or evening, but most stay dry. Highs will be in the 70s.

Highs will only be in the 70s early next week but full sunshine and 80s are back by the middle of the week. We will enjoy a stretch of dry weather for the rest of the week.

