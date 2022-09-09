FORECAST: Sunday evening rain likely

WEATHER HEADLINES

Round of rain tonight

Taste of fall Monday

Drier week ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect another round of rain this evening with the potential for lightning as a cold front moves in. We dry out overnight as cooler, drier air behind the front takes temperatures down to the 50s.

We get a taste of fall on Monday with a cool and crisp start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s for many. With sunshine at times, a nice breeze, cooler temperatures and lower humidity, afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Partly cloudy Monday night with another night of free A/C as temperatures cool down to the 50s. Tuesday will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and below normal temperatures topping out in the 70s.

The stretch of dry weather continues through the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures creeping upwards through the week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.