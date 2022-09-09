Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warmer afternoon but remaining dry into the evening

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Summer humidity starts to increase by this evening
  • Rain in the forecast this weekend with Sunday taking the brunt of the chance
  • Highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not a bad setup this afternoon with increasing warmth/humidity and even some clouds. Highs will easily reach into the mid to perhaps upper 80s.

It will be warm and muggy for tonight’s high school football games. Skies remain cloudy overnight as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Rounds of rain are in the forecast tomorrow, otherwise, cloudy skies are expected. Saturday’s highs will sit in the 70s to around 80°.

It will be cloudy during the evening with a few isolated showers. Additional showers are expected to develop overnight into Sunday morning.

As a cold front moves into the region on Sunday rain chances will increase. Heavy rain is possible at times. Drier weather is expected for the beginning of the next workweek.

