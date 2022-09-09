Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former LMPD officer who pleaded guilty to sex crimes released early from prison

Pablo Cano plead guilty to the charges back in 2019 after multiple women came forward, accusing...
Pablo Cano plead guilty to the charges back in 2019 after multiple women came forward, accusing the former officer of forcing them to have sex with him, sometimes while on duty.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was sentenced to five years in prison for charges of sexual misconduct and possessing child pornography has been released early.

Pablo Cano plead guilty to the charges back in 2019 after multiple women came forward, accusing the former officer of forcing them to have sex with him, sometimes while on duty.

The plea deal was arranged and allowed Cano to serve lesser charges and avoid a trial.

Shannon Fauver, an attorney representing the victims in the case, said she was informed Cano had been released through Metro Department of Corrections’ VINE notification system.

In a statement, she said it was “abhorrent” that Cano was released early.

“He pled to 5 years in prison and served less than 3 years,” Fauver said in the statement. “I also think that justice isn’t being served when the civil cases against the city have been going on for 5 years, as they knew what he was doing, according to statements from other officers. Not only have they never resolved the civil cases, which led to his guilty plea, they never fired him and if it wasn’t for the civil cases, he would still be on the force.”

No details were provided on what led to Cano’s release.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Kelly Goodlett
New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case

Latest News

As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural...
‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death
As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural...
‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death
The Kentucky Humane Society’s facility director and Ethan the dog’s owner has received one of...
Ethan the dog’s owner, KHS facility director Jeff Callaway honored as Ky. Colonel
The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ