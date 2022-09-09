Former LMPD officer who pleaded guilty to sex crimes released early from prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was sentenced to five years in prison for charges of sexual misconduct and possessing child pornography has been released early.

Pablo Cano plead guilty to the charges back in 2019 after multiple women came forward, accusing the former officer of forcing them to have sex with him, sometimes while on duty.

The plea deal was arranged and allowed Cano to serve lesser charges and avoid a trial.

Shannon Fauver, an attorney representing the victims in the case, said she was informed Cano had been released through Metro Department of Corrections’ VINE notification system.

In a statement, she said it was “abhorrent” that Cano was released early.

“He pled to 5 years in prison and served less than 3 years,” Fauver said in the statement. “I also think that justice isn’t being served when the civil cases against the city have been going on for 5 years, as they knew what he was doing, according to statements from other officers. Not only have they never resolved the civil cases, which led to his guilty plea, they never fired him and if it wasn’t for the civil cases, he would still be on the force.”

No details were provided on what led to Cano’s release.

