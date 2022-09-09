Goode Weather Blog 9/9

Very nice start to the day as planned and overall it won’t be a bad Friday at all. Just warmer, increasingly more humid and a gradual increase in clouds.

Just how warm we get will be a race on the increase in clouds, dewpoint rise and south wind. That can make a difference on a few degrees. Kept 88° for now and we can adjust later based on trends.

So far, the coverage of rainfall into Saturday still looks to be scattered/broken but the cloud cover does look extensive. The breaks (if any) will lead to convection to fire with PWATs around 1.70″. Overall, not a washout setup at all but moisture content will be high enough to get action to pop at times on the radar with a general motion to the north.

Sunday still looks to be the most active with the front pushing into the area and higher PWATs closer to 2.00″. With some CAPE, good chance at thunderstorms which would bring some of those rainfall rates to the forefront. Also watching the wind fields as they still do back with the approach of the low but overall speeds are not high. However, those setups you have to just monitor on the day of.

The low looks closed early next week and more north…so we should clear out fairly quick. We will get to enjoy some nice weather before we get back into a WSW later in the week which stands a good chance to push us closer to 90 degrees next weekend.

