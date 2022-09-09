Heine Brothers’ Coffee wins union election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heine Brothers’ Coffee workers, organizing with NCFO 32J SEIU, won their union election with a massive majority.

According to the release, workers will now sit at the bargaining table with their employer and negotiate a fair contract for all Heine Brothers’ workers.

Workers announced their decision to unionize in April of this year. The organizing workers decided to organize all 17 Heine Brothers stores because workers are all facing the same issues across the company, and workers also pick up shifts at multiple store locations.

At a victory party after the close of the election, workers gathered to hear the news that they are the second largest group of baristas to organize across the country.

Newly unionized Heine Brothers’ Coffee baristas hope to begin bargaining with their employer for a fair contract as soon as possible.

