Inmate at LMDC saves other inmate using Narcan

The Narcan boxes are going to be placed in every dorm at LMDC, something that Collins said no...
The Narcan boxes are going to be placed in every dorm at LMDC, something that Collins said no other jail in the country has attempted.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at LMDC saved another inmate’s life with Narcan Friday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, an inmate was overdosing on an unknown substance when another inmate revived and used Narcan that had been installed recently inside the housing unit.

The inmate who used the Narcan notified LMDC officers and medical staff was called.

The inmate who overdosed was taken to the hospital and has been released back into custody.

“We are disappointed that someone was successful in smuggling a dangerous substance inside LMDC.  However, we are thankful that the Narcan was available, and that other incarcerated people took quick action to help the person who overdosed,” said Jerry Collins, director at LMDC. “We will continue to work every day to prohibit this poison, but today the safety net worked and a life was saved.”

In collaboration with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW), Narcan was recently placed in all 51 dorms at LMDC. If a person is overdosing, another person can access the overdose reversal drug and use it to save a life.

All corrections officers are trained in the use of Narcan.

