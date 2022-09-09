Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus

Delvantae King of Louisville.
Delvantae King of Louisville.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students.

The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from Carter Elementary School.

The cell phone video gained widespread attention after showing Delvontae King boarding the bus, screaming threats and profanity at children. In the video, several children can be heard sobbing.

“That goes for every little motherf***er on here,” King can be heard saying in the video. “I don’t give a f***. Touch my daughter again, and I’m going to flip this whole bus.”

One day after the video became public, King apologized for his actions.

He claimed he was trying to defend his 9-year-old daughter, who he said had been a victim of bullying for several months. King said she’s been verbally teased, had things thrown at her and was physically attacked.

Following his apology, the mother of the student who King’s rant was directed toward told her side of the story.

“She’s out here viral as a bully,” Angel Clay said. “My daughter’s not a bully, and I’m here to clear her name.”

Officers arrested King on Thursday, Sept. 1.

He was charged with two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of disorderly conduct and menacing.

King is expected to appear in court on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Teen laid to rest as disturbing details about her murder are revealed
According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
26-year-old Deniesha Hobbs was arrested after allegedly hitting a Nelson County deputy with her...
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car

Latest News

The Narcan boxes are going to be placed in every dorm at LMDC, something that Collins said no...
Inmate at LMDC saves other inmate using Narcan
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
High interest rates and low inventory create a challenge for Louisville homebuyers
UofL's new RAMPS program was given an investment of $750,000 dollars.
UofL prepping for autonomous workforce of the future
“4 Good on the Go” travels in a remodeled school bus that is equipped to hold essential...
‘4 Good on the Go’ program donates to families in Louisville impacted by inflation