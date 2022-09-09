JCPS opens new Wilkerson Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Wilkerson Elementary is officially ready to welcome in students.

JCPS officials showed off the finished 82,000 square-foot building Friday. This is the first time JCPS has built a new school in Southwest Jefferson County in almost 25 years.

”There’s a lot of Joy and there’s a lot of excitement. There’s a lot of anticipation. And a little bit of nervousness,” Wilkerson principal Sara Alvey said.

For the past month, students have been learning at Watson Lane Elementary which had to reopen after closing the end of last school year. JCPS said that was their back up plan until the new building passed its inspection.

”I can’t wait for them to walk into that school and see their faces because it makes the hard work all worth it,” Principal Sara Alvey said.

Features include:

Two stories of classrooms, art, computer and media rooms.

A gym that doubles as a tornado shelter.

Classrooms are color coded, organized into “neighborhoods” of four to promote collaboration among teachers and students.

Outdoor spaces that can serve as classrooms.

Geothermal heating and cooling and energy efficient lighting.

JCPS will be wrapping up construction outside the new building in the next couple months.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio said these features are a complete 180 from the old Wilkerson Building.

”You were in our old building in the winter, the classrooms were 55 degrees. In the summer, they would be 85 degrees,” Dr. Marty Polio said. “The thing that I like about it the most is the innovate spaces inside this school. So, you will walk in and see that the hallways are about three times as wide. That means a lot of students transitioning between classes.”

Dr. Polio said they plan to build more new schools soon as district rolls out their 10-year construction plan.

”We wish staff and students the very best as they start this new journey, Wilkerson Wildcats all,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

This is the second new school JCPS opened this year. Indian trail opened just before the start of school.

